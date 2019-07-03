A story about a hero teacher who saved the class when the school shooting was a fake
In one of the schools in Santa Fe in may 2018 was a shooting in which ten people were killed and another 13 were wounded. Immediately after it, many us media, including CNN, Time and the Wall Street Journal, wrote a story about a teacher-hero David Briscoe who saved his class from the shooter. As journalists found out a little more than a year, his story was fake from the beginning to the end. Read more about the feat, which was not — in the material of RTVI.
“Is it really worth it? Is it worth it to give my life for school?” — a quote about Briscoe ended the article in Time magazine, released shortly after the tragedy. In her “hero” in detail told about how he defended his disciples barricaded a door with desks. Time also focuses on the fact that Briscoe worked the so-called “substitute teaching” and received about $12 per hour. It felt like and in other publications, but further colors his feat.
A year later, the “hero” addressed to the employee of the newspaper the Texas Tribune Alexadre Samuels and offered to give newspaper interview. Briscoe shared with the journalist the experiences that haunt him still. “Just to know what’s on the walls where you walk, there is blood… I don’t think I’ll be able to return,” he said in an interview.
The problem is that Brisco never worked in high school, Santa Fe, and even a lifetime lived on the other end of USA — Florida. It found the Texas Tribune reporters, when they began to check the history “teacher”.
Now Time, CNN and the WSJ has made in your article about Brisco edits and wrote a rebuttal editorial. About the history of his deceit wrote some notes in the New York Times, Washington Post, Bi-bi-si, Hill and many foreign media. All this does not negate the fact that over the years on the sites of the largest American publications was an article in which Brisco was a hero.
“This situation shows how easy it is to create and spread misinformation, especially when the amount of available information is limited because of the ongoing investigation,” raskazachivaniya school district Lee wall, Brisco when the deception was discovered. Vice-President of the nonprofit school of journalism Poytner Institute Kelly McBride said that because of the ease of cheating reporters are forced to suspect everyone with whom you communicate.