A strange record. In Kiev, the man of the hour looking at the sun without glasses
Thursday, October 17, in Kiev, on the observation deck at the Mariinsky Park local resident Leonid Kovalenko set a national record of Ukraine. The man was looking at the direct sunlight for hours without eye protection. About it reports “Informant”.
Leonid watched the sun from 11:00 to 12:00 and even asked for an additional three minutes, as in the process there was a slight hitch.
The champion said that he discovered this unusual ability in 2014, I was walking through the woods. Instead of the bright sun, he sees a black spot. Leonid does not feel any pain or any discomfort. On August 29 at the Arch of Friendship of peoples, he conducted a rehearsal of the National record. Then he looked at the sun for about 15 minutes and promised that next time will watch for the rays for 3 hours, but in the end it was decided to do it in 60 minutes.
Leonid says that he began to see is worse, but connects it with the active use of gadgets and the influence of social networks. Optometrist record never addressed, said that he shared information on its features only with the tippet, which is not supported by hobby men, like other physicians who have learned about Kovalenko. They unanimously assert that to repeat such is strictly forbidden, because you can bring yourself to blindness.
In his opinion, the ability to look long on the sun is associated with the pineal gland — a small mass located in the human brain. He enjoys esotericos, Ayurveda and I am sure that any of our diseases only in the head.
The representative of the National registry of records asserts that such was not previously known in Ukraine and worldwide and calls Kovalenko special person. But he very kindly asks people, especially teenagers, don’t even try to repeat such achievements. In turn, Leonid aiming for a world record. But there are doubts that it will happen, because the doctors must confirm that the life and health of men nothing will threaten.