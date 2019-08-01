A stray cow decided to get an education and went to a lecture at the Institute
In one of the cities of India occurred a curious case: in a lecture at the University came a cow. Horned animal for a few hours was a star of the Internet.
This information was reported by the news portal 120.su.
In India for knowledge stretch even cattle, to a lecture by a respected teacher was a cow. This unusual case occurred in the technological Institute of Bombay that is located in Mumbai.
A cow walked into a lecture hall without even paying attention to the present. A pet is not confused, nor shouting, nor laughter of the students – the cow continued on his way to the center of the audience.
On the Internet there was even a joke about the fact that the cow is so committed to knowledge, I decided to attend the lecture. Though actually, there is a more truthful explanation of what makes a cow in the University building. Is the sacred animal of India, just decided to shelter from the rain and hide under the shelter. The cow found the right one for her room in the University building.
This is not the first case when this UNIVERSITY gets an animal, so the city should create a special fence to keep in the future this does not happen.