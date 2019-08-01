A stray cow decided to get an education and went to a lecture at the Institute

| August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Бродячая корова решила получить образование и пришла на лекцию в институт

In one of the cities of India occurred a curious case: in a lecture at the University came a cow. Horned animal for a few hours was a star of the Internet.

This information was reported by the news portal 120.su.

In India for knowledge stretch even cattle, to a lecture by a respected teacher was a cow. This unusual case occurred in the technological Institute of Bombay that is located in Mumbai.

A cow walked into a lecture hall without even paying attention to the present. A pet is not confused, nor shouting, nor laughter of the students – the cow continued on his way to the center of the audience.

On the Internet there was even a joke about the fact that the cow is so committed to knowledge, I decided to attend the lecture. Though actually, there is a more truthful explanation of what makes a cow in the University building. Is the sacred animal of India, just decided to shelter from the rain and hide under the shelter. The cow found the right one for her room in the University building.

This is not the first case when this UNIVERSITY gets an animal, so the city should create a special fence to keep in the future this does not happen.

Бродячая корова решила получить образование и пришла на лекцию в институт

Бродячая корова решила получить образование и пришла на лекцию в институт

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.