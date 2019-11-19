A stray puppy with an injured spine found a house for 8000 kilometers
The puppy was very sick.
Well no luck this puppy! Not only that, he picked up a lot of various infections. He still had serious complications. With the spine…
No one knows how or why a tiny dog fell into the street. Most probable that it was a stray dog-mom.
It was hard for a defenseless animal one. Without food, heat and even with a bunch of acquired diseases.
A married couple from Canada, came to rest on the South-East of Europe in Macedonia, saw this tiny dog. Both husband and wife immediately fell in love with friendly and cute dog. Steel every day to come to him, to bring food. Then he bathed, combed. Called in a veterinarian to fix their pet. He made the necessary injections against infections. And at the same time prepared the dog for the long passage across the ocean to a new place of residence. So decided Canadians. So the dog put a chip issued travel documents.
As for spine injury, since it is strong pain didn’t bother the baby, then decided to do it directly in Canada.
It’s been two weeks. Only after this period the dog was allowed to fly. While he was very weak.
And here he is in a new building. Here the foundling had a good, quiet life under the care of loving adults. In addition, the novice became friends with another pet that lived in the same house. The two of them had fun together.
Only one bad. It turned out that injured the dog’s spine is not treatable. But since the puppy now, after a series of procedures, nothing hurts, then to run, play is not prohibited. Which he does every day.