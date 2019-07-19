A strong earthquake in Athens, caused a panic among the public (PHOTO)

A strong earthquake occurred on Friday in Athens, reports TASS with reference to the channel Sky. The magnitude of the quake was 5.1 to 5.3, it felt in many homes, including in the delegation of TASS in Athens. There was a feeling that rises the floor and move the wall of the house, after the shock rocked the chandelier.

According to seismologists, the focus was at a depth of 12.9 km with the epicenter at 23 km North-West of Athens in the area of the settlement of magoula. At the determined data of the Geodynamic Institute, the magnitude of the main quake was 5.1.

After the main earthquake was followed by seven new aftershocks . According to the Athens Institute, the strongest aftershock had a magnitude 3.8.

Seismologists of the Thessaloniki University, Aristotle University, estimated the depth of the hearth is only 2 km away. in Other words, he was almost on the surface, so felt so much.

On casualties or injuries were reported. In many areas there were faults with mobile phones and in power supply. The damage is no information. It is reported only that a few people stuck in elevators that stopped for lack of current.

Firefighters performing in Greece the role of rescuers went to assist these people.

No one can remember such a strong earthquake in Athens in 1999, when, according to official figures, killed 143 people and over 2 thousand were injured. The 1999 earthquake was the deadliest in half a century.