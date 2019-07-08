A student from Kiev figured out how using solar energy to recycle the plastic
The business incubator created with the Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, held a presentation in Kyiv of the best developments of young scientists. Before that their authors have taken the course of commercialization of their developments, marketing and fundraising (the ability to attract funds to projects). The point is that high school students were able not only to create a promising scientific developments, but also to implement them to make a profit.
One of the most interesting works presented to the pupil of the 10th class of the Polytechnic Lyceum of National technical University “KPI” Elizabeth Stolyarchuk (pictured). This is a plant for recycling of plastic and organic waste.
— I was engaged in its creation after one of the competitions I was told that the European Union is ready to allocate funds for solution of the problem of household waste that fall in Transcarpathia in the river Tisza, — told the “FACTS” Elizabeth Stolyarchuk. — From Transcarpathia-Tisa carries its waters along with debris, Hungary and Serbia. The bulk of waste that fall into the river on the territory of Ukraine, — plastic bottles. So I started to create installations for their utilization. I had another motive: the village of my grandmother, which I frequent, is located adjacent to the landfill. There often comes to hat suffocating smell, birds are of different waste.
— What is the essence of development?
It’s very simple: in mirrored hemisphere with a diameter of two feet is placed pyrolysis chamber 100 liters is filled with plastic or organic waste. Using solar energy camera and its contents are heated to 500-600 degrees. Due to this, plastic is converted into diesel fuel, carbon black and pyrolysis gas, which according to its properties similar to natural gas. Organic matter is decomposed to biogas and biofuels.
In the cold season on the territory of Ukraine gets enough sunlight in order for it to nagarete waste up to 500-600 degrees. So my setup can run on energy from the sun from mid-spring to mid-autumn. But this does not mean that in winter, the installation will stall. It is possible to use for heating, in addition to sunlight, the gas obtained during the processing of plastics and organics.
You conducted tests of its technology?
— Yes, but in the laboratory the waste is not heated using solar energy, and heater. Got diesel fuel, gas and carbon black. Conducted separate tests of the solar collector. They confirmed the calculations: the energy of the sun enough to heat 100 kg of garbage up to 500-600 degrees for 30 minutes. Experiments were conducted in the cryogenic laboratory of the CRPD.
We decided that my setup will cost about 5 thousand dollars.
.
“FACTS” wrote about the boy from Kirovograd region, which became one of the winners of the geniuses in the US, and 14-year-old mariupolska, was awarded the international prize for inventing a method of dealing with waste.
Photo by the author
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter