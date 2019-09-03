A student interested in fitness and became anorexic
Milly Gaskin is a British woman who decided in that whatever was to bring her figure in good form.
She was twenty-two years, and in that moment she was already in great shape, but he felt that this is not enough.
Millie began to exercise and ate only five hundred calories, which lost thirty-two pounds. Even then she almost didn’t what forces, but she wanted the weight fell even more.
When my parents saw Millie, they got worried and decided to take my daughter to the clinic, but to go back the student refused. She was terrified of prison conditions.
The girl promised the families to cope with problems on their own.
However, some time to eat properly was very difficult. Millie was afraid of food, but once her girlfriend baked a cake for the Birthday. Every day she ate piece by piece, and gradually her love of food returned. Now Millie is well and all thanks to a friend.