A successful investment: a painting for 500 euros brought the owner of 30 million
The Belgian, whom the local press calls Monsieur Joe, about 10 years ago accidentally bought the painting for 500 euros. Recently, he learned that it was quite a successful investment: the picture was the work of the great Rembrandt!
See also: “Kiss of Judas” invited to exhibit in Rome: but first you have to restore
According to the Belgian newspaper The Brussels Times, Mr. Joe lives in Liege. One day he found himself in the city of Herstal, where he met one of the bars with a man who was in an extremely difficult financial situation. The poor man was in debt as in silks. Monsieur Joe after a few Beers had sympathy and offered their help. A new friend has said he is willing to sell the painting, which seems to depict Jesus. They shook hands on it.
Mr. Joe hung up the purchase at home. After a couple of years to visit him came a friend who enjoys painting. Upon seeing the picture, he was delighted and said that in the manner of execution it is very similar to Rembrandt’s work. Friend expressed confidence that the cost of the fabric far exceeds 500 euros.
See also: Bidding lasted eight minutes: painting of Claude Monet went under the hammer for a record $ 111 million
Mr Jo hesitated for a long time that this is so. But still decided to appeal to the critics. And they fully proved the theory of his friend! The picture was a portrait of Jesus written by Rembrandt. For her, the Belgian was proposed over 30 million euros! Monsieur Joe is going to sell a masterpiece and to invest in your favorite football club.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter