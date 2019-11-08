A supporter of the ‘Islamic state’* called names involved in the crash of an A321 over Sinai (PHOTO)

In Australia, a supporter of the “Islamic state”* Khaled Khayat gave the testimony of two terrorists who, according to him, involved the crash of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015. It is reported, “Danish radio”.

According to Hayat, the explosion on Board the A321 involved in his brother Tarek Khayat and “Danish terrorist” Bazil Hassan. Hayat is accused of trying to blow up the aircraft of the Etihad Airways in 2017.He stated that in the planning of both attacks used the same method – laid on Board bomb. Sources “Danish radio” said that Hasan had long studied the shortcomings of aviation security.

The A321 of airline “Kogalymavia” flying from Sharm El Sheikh to St Petersburg, crashed on 31 October 2015 in the Northern Sinai near El-Arish. All 224 people on Board were killed.

Intelligence services learned that the plane was the bomb. According to the investigation, the terrorists mined the oversized baggage compartment in the tail part of the liner. The explosion of the plane tore off tail, which led to his uncontrollable dive and crash. The responsibility for the plane crash has claimed the terrorist group “Islamic state.”* The militants have called the incident a revenge for airstrikes in Syria.

The crash was declared a terrorist attack. After that, the flights to Egypt were suspended. 15 Dec 2017 Russia and Egypt have signed a Protocol on the resumption of regular flights. 2 January 2018 Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resumption of regular air transport to Cairo.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.