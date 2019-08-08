A suspect in the murder of Mikhail Krug killer “the Tver wolves” strangled two inmates
The investigators on the murder of singer Michael Krug in the near future may officially announce the opening of the case. This writes the “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to sources.
It is noted that the work of investigators has complicated the suspect, Alexander Ageev — a former Hitman of the gang “the Tver wolves”, who is serving out a life term in prison “snowy owl”, killed two inmates.
“Ageev committed the murder of two inmates. He’s like a killing machine, hefty and beefy, strangled them all. This slowed down the process, and so would a month earlier conducted final experiments”, — said the source publication.
After a confrontation with the leader of the military wing of grouping Alexander Osipov, Ageev signed confession and “gave a full alignment during the test, readings in the home Circle.” He didn’t shoot the contractor.
“Murderer Dmitri Veselov — in the grave. For his convicted murder of Alexander Osipov, he also now came to us. 8 Aug plan the test readings with the Osipov — that will show once where they killed Veselov and where you dropped the gun. Veselova for the murder he was convicted, but the gun shot was not found. Here we will try to find a weapon. Everything is under control, these events involved all services, including police and special forces resguardado. Put even snipers just in case. The murder was solved — and this is important, “added the source.
We will remind that Mikhail Krug, author and artist of the song “Vladimir Central”, was killed on the night of July 1, 2002 at his home in Tver. He received several gunshot wounds, but he reached the house of a neighbor who took him to the hospital where the singer died. The crime is still not solved; version about the involvement of Ageev appeared more than ten years ago, but then was not confirmed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Tuesday, August 6, at the king’s house chanson Michael Krug in the Russian city of Tver brought a suspect in his murder. There was conducted an investigative experiment. The media learned that he had brought Alexander Ageev.
