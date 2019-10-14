A suspect in the poisoning Skrobala the Chapiha found on a photo from the wedding of the daughter of the General of the GRU
The investigative group is Bellingcat in the public domain found pictures of officer GRU of Russia by Anatoly Chepiga, known as Ruslan Bashirov, who is suspected in the administration of former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British Salisbury.
Chapiha on the images captured on the wedding of the daughter of major-General of GRU Andrey Averyanov, commander of the military unit 29 155, which is called the “secret Department of the GRU for the diversionary operations in Europe.”
Investigators analyzed the photos of the Seating chart of the guests, published working for a wedding photographer and found that half a year before the poisoning Skrobala Anatoly Chapiha tried to conceal his identity. In the diagram it is marked as “Alex Chapiha”, while all the other members of his family are there under their real names. On the stand there is also a fictitious name colleagues Chepiga Alexandra Petrova (Mishkin).
Photo Chepiga was made in 2017, a few months before the poisoning Skrobala. The wedding took place on the shore of lake Onega. According to “Radio Liberty”, one of the children Chepiga “participated in the wedding ceremony”.
We will remind, the former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia was poisoned in Salisbury at the beginning of March 2018. British security officials believe that this used the nerve substance of the Novice class. I suspect in the poisoning of the GRU, known as Alexander Petrov, and Ruslan Bashirov. Later Bellingcat and Insider Bashirova identified as GRU Colonel Anatoly the Chapiha and Petrov — a military doctor Alexander Mishkin.
