A swarm of bees attacked the vehicle and do not let the owner: what happened
How it was:
The owner of Mitsubishi SUV a whole day trying to break away from a bee swarm, which does not behind the car!
Just imagine: 20,000 bees swarmed the vehicle.
65-year-old Carol Howarth after many fruitless attempts, still could not resist the onslaught of insects and appealed for help to the experts…
A team of three beekeepers, the national Park Ranger and passers-by helped to catch Roy in a special box, but it didn’t help completely. Go home, grandma again found his pursuers, though they were considerably less. She again had to appeal to beekeepers. Carol said that most likely their Queen trapped inside the machine.
Experts were amazed by the number of insects they encountered this for the first time.
They had to show creativity, they built the trap on the roof of the car and wanted to lure the Queen.
But, this has not gone without injuries rescuers poterali of their stings on the neck, back, arms and other places where you can get bees.
This incredible story a good end of beekeepers has done its job and was very proud of myself. It is important not to kill the bees and do everything as carefully as possible, because their presence on our land is very valuable. And they did it.
Congratulations to the lady Carol with the end of the onslaught of insects.
By the way, this is a very rare case of such a lengthy pursuit of the bees. And you fear them?
***
***
***