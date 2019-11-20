A symptom of brain cancer, which is often confused with the beginning of aging
As reported by British scientists in the early stages of brain cancer symptoms that are easily confused with the aging process or even severe fatigue.
Experts conducted a study and found that patients who have been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, at the initial stages of the disease experienced symptoms implicit, but the values were not given. They cheated on their age or something that just very tired.
How to prevent physicians, certain symptoms should alert . This sudden memory problems, blurred vision, slurred speech, unsteadiness when walking. In such cases, you need to see a doctor to rule out cancer.