A team of Ukrainian Premier League, which is fighting for the Champions League could void points
Josip Barisic
“Alexandria” can deprive of points in the Ukrainian Premier League because of a debt, in the amount of 200 thousand dollars, before striker Josip the Rapid reports sportarena.com.
The Croatian forward played for the Alexandrians in the 2011/12 season and played only five games for the Ukrainian club, and then went into “Split”. However, after a few years the player sent a letter to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) with the requirement to return debts. It is noted that in the “Alexandria” about this statement knew at the end of last year.
Before the transfer window closes at Alexandria remained nine days, after which the club may lose points in the Premier League.
“Alexandria” has already received a ban on registering new players. This ban will apply until the full implementation of the decisions of the judicial bodies of FIFA. The penalty received for failure to comply with the decision of the disciplinary Committee of FIFA from 2019 the deadline, which expired in January 2020.
Sunday, February 23, Alexandria will play at home first match in the new calendar year – against the “Ear”.
The team of Vladimir Sharan after 18 rounds is in the standings to 5th place, behind the second team of the championship “Dynamo” in total on 3 points.