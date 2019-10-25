A team of Ukrainian Rebrov won the Europa League CSKA in Moscow (video)
In the third round of the Europa League in Moscow, CSKA took the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, which is headed by Ukrainian specialist Serhiy Rebrov.
Match of “VEB-arena” ended with a minimal victory of the guests – the only goal in the match 4 minutes before the end of the match was scored by Roland Varga.
“Ferencvaros” with four points continues to occupy 3rd place in group N.
In turn, the army men suffered a third defeat in a row.
While leading a Quartet of Spanish Espanyol who scored 7 points.
On point less – the “Ludogorets”.
