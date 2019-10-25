A team of Ukrainian Rebrov won the Europa League CSKA in Moscow (video)

| October 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Команда украинца Реброва победила в Лиге Европы ЦСКА в Москве (видео)

In the third round of the Europa League in Moscow, CSKA took the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, which is headed by Ukrainian specialist Serhiy Rebrov.

Match of “VEB-arena” ended with a minimal victory of the guests – the only goal in the match 4 minutes before the end of the match was scored by Roland Varga.

“Ferencvaros” with four points continues to occupy 3rd place in group N.

In turn, the army men suffered a third defeat in a row.

While leading a Quartet of Spanish Espanyol who scored 7 points.

On point less – the “Ludogorets”.

A review of the match CSKA – “red star” – on the official UEFA website.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr