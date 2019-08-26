A teenage girl was sexually harassed twice in a row (PHOTO)

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with the case where the 16-year-old girl subjected to violent acts of a sexual nature on two consecutive days in downtown Toronto.

According to investigators, both cases happened to her in McGill Parkette, which is located near Yonge and Gerrard streets. Both times the suspect was one and the same person.

Police say the girl was walking in the area Wednesday when she was approached by a man. He made a violent sexual assault and fled the scene. Around 5:30 a.m. the next day, when the girl again took place in the district, the same man again attacked her and made violent actions of sexual character the second time.

“It is very difficult to go through it, but I hope they find who did it, and she can find peace,” said Sid, a friend of the victim.

“Most of the people residing in the area of homeless youth, and among them are girls. And know that such things are happening here – scary,” added Sid.

Police released video images of the suspect in both incidents surveillance. You can see how the man walks down the sidewalk and throws into the air any subject.

The suspect is described as a young man 21-29 years old, skinny. In height he is about 5,11-6 foot, bald. He was last seen in a hoodie with blue logo, black pants, and Burgundy shoes. He was a brown or beige bag.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect should call the number: 416-808-7474.