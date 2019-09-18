A teenager from Texas got 20 years in prison for recruiting terrorists for Pakistan
A teenager from Texas was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for recruiting other Americans to join a Pakistani terrorist group. This writes the New York Post.
18-year-old Michael Kyle Sewell of Arlington (TX) was arrested after an FBI investigation during which he revealed that he exchanged a series of messages with two secret operatives, who posed as radical Islamic extremists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The group, also known as LeT, based in Pakistan and is accused of training the terrorists who killed nearly 170 people in Mumbai (India) for 4 days in November, 2008.
In one of the conversations Sewell said he wants to join LeT him, but he needs a few years to get in shape to do the surgery to improve vision and to raise money for tickets to Pakistan, says the report of the investigation.
Around the same time Sewell also got in touch with unidentified US citizen, whose account in social networks was marked by the flag of ISIS.
During the online conversations between 3 and 8 November 2018 this man, “said Sewell, he wants to go to heaven and be a warrior of God.”
Sewell objected to this, saying that ISIS “is not the territory” and asked him to join the LeT or the Taliban.
Sewell also gave this person the contact information for one of the secret FBI employees, who, in his words, “was in Pakistan and could help him get to LeT”.
During the online conversation with the undercover agent on November 9 2018 Sewell vouched for the rookie, saying that his “intentions are good”.
The case officer said that LeT need more recruits, and thanked Sewell for what he has agreed to help.
19 December 2018 the man who recruited Sewell, told the operative that he bought a ticket for a flight from the airport of a name of John Kennedy (NY) to London (Britain).
In the court documents doesn’t mention what happened to the rookie.
Also to the court case attached detailed outrageous statements that Sewell did in social media in support of Islamic extremism, including stated that he hated Americans and that “Allah wanted to turn it into a killing machine”.
After his arrest, Sewell admitted that he researched the history of the LeT and knew that the U.S. declared it a terrorist group.
Sewell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
In addition to jail, Sewell was sentenced to 30 years supervised release during which he must “participate in psychiatric rehabilitation in accordance with the instructions” and have on your computer the software to monitor his behavior.
However, a Federal judge in Fort worth (TX) reed O’connor has cancelled the fine of $250 000, as Sewell does not have the financial resources or earning opportunities in the future.