A teenager from Texas was sucked into a drain at the water Park
14-year-old from Texas got sucked in the drain for the water Park. After the incident, the guy had to enter in a medically induced coma. This writes Fox News.
The teenager, whose name was law enforcement not called due to its age, in a time of tragedy was in the Fun Town water Park on crystal beach.
Presumably, he slipped once raised drain grate, and it sucked pumps, which are “responsible” for the discharge of water.
County Sheriff Galveston (TX) Henry Trochesset, who described the teenager as 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall, said that even if someone quickly turned off the pump, then it probably would have helped to avoid injuries.
“Even after I turned off the pump still sucked out of inertia,” said Trochesset.
During the incident the teenager was conscious and even apologized to his father.
“He said to his father: “I love you, I’m sorry that it happened”,” he said Trochesset.
“He could even stand up. From the scene he was taken away on a gurney and taken to the ambulance,” added the Sheriff.
The teenager was taken to the medical branch of the University of Texas at Galveston, where he is now in critical condition.
Trochesset called the incident “tragic” for the family and said, “you Need to pray.”
In honor of the teenager held a General prayer, and it was established several funds raising funds, including GoFundMe.
The owner of the water Park, Fun Town, Harold LeBlanc, said he would not comment on the incident.