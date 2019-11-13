A teenager from the US has become the world’s first patient who had a transplant of both lungs due to…
American teenager, whose name was not disclosed, became the first patient in the world, which have made the transplantation of both lungs in connection with a disease caused by vaping. Boys own lungs were so badly damaged as a result of Smoking electronic cigarettes that the question was literally about life and death.
According to USA Today, the operation was carried out in the hospital of Henry Ford in Detroit.
A teenager from Michigan was hospitalized in early September with symptoms resembling pneumonia. The status of the student (who, while he was in the hospital, was 17 years old) so deteriorated that it had to be connected to the machine extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ecmo), which pumps and oxygenates the blood. However, it did not help. The question arose about the urgency of transplantation of organs of respiration.
Dr. Hassan Nemeh who took part in the operation, says he has been transplanting lungs for the past 20 years and have never seen such light as this guy. “There was inflammation, and scars, and necrotic tissue. It is an evil that I have not experienced before… the Damage has vaping, is irreversible. Please think about it. And tell your children also to think about it”, — he said.
The parents of the young man say, and could not conceive of their healthy son, the athlete, who loved to chat with friends, to sail and play video games, you will need a double lung transplant and a long, painful road to recovery, during which it will be difficult to restore their strength and mobility.
