A teenager who for 10 years did not cut hair, scared of the Barber
14-year-old Briton from Wales named Owain Thomas, who hadn’t cut his hair for 10 years, scared of the hairdresser.
“I first came in contact with the hair. Never seen such a person. I like peeling potatoes,” he described impressions Barber James Williams.
The specialist admitted that, initially, was not sure that will cope with the task. For starters, he got rid of zaberemenila plots, which peaked natural hair.
According to the boy’s parents, their son wanted to grow long hair “like surfers” and did not go to the entreaties of relatives. Grubby appearance of the student was dissatisfied with his teachers, but the boy was afraid of hairdressers and refused to get a haircut even from a friend Barbera.
The result surprised not only the parents and the boy. He listened to the advice of the Barber and agreed to use the care that will allow him to grow long hair.