A terrible accident in Slovakia: a lot of victims (photo)
November 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Wednesday, November 13, in Slovakia there was a fatal accident. On the same day in Kiev the accident occurred, which resulted in the death of an elderly woman. About the accident in Slovakia, reports “European true”.
100 kilometers East of Bratislava, near the city of Nitra, the bus collided with a truck. Data on the number of people killed in road accidents may vary among different services. So, according to firefighters, there were at least 13 deaths, and police have reported 10 dead. At least 20 people were injured.
Firefighters argue that the number of dead and wounded could rise.
. He turned over is led to casualties among the passengers.
Photo: Аktuality
