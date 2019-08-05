A terrible case in the United States: the released man killed his lover and ate her brain (video)
A terrible accident occurred in the United States: the 38-year-old ex-convict Joseph Oberhansley stabbed his girlfriend, 46-year-old girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton, and then regaled her brain, part of the heart and lung. For these actions the bastard will face justice, writes eg. giso reference to The Sun.
Terrible events occurred in September 2014 in the city of Jeffersonville, Indiana, but only now it came to court. The dismembered body of Tammy Jo Blanton found in the bathroom of her own home after she failed to appear at work. What he saw shocked even veteran cops.
Beside the corpse found a piece of skull with the brain, and in the trash — pan and tongs. It soon became clear that electric jigsaw killer revealed the unfortunate’s skull and stomach, and then cooked in the pan a piece of your brain, heart and lungs.
Soon enough the police got on the trail of a maniac. They found 38-year-old Joseph Oberhansley, who met with the deceased. He was already serving a prison sentence for the murder of 17-year-old mistress in 1998, but was released on parole for good behavior. Oberhansli initially confessed to killing Tammy Jo Blanton, however, then stated that he incriminated himself.
In the process, he said that his girlfriend “drank a lot and talked with perverts,” which, apparently, was the cause of her death. It is expected that the sentence to Joseph Oberhansley will be made on August 19. He faces life imprisonment.
