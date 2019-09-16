A terrible fire in Krasnoyarsk: the fire burned the family of the Prosecutor, including four children
In the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk there was a terrible fire in the street Gusarova. The fire started in the middle of the night on the third floor of a typical five-story building. The fire killed eight people, four of them children. This writes TASS.
It is reported that the victims of the fire were the Prosecutor of the city of Lesosibirsk Basil Fedortsov, his wife and two children and his sister’s family. On that fateful evening Fedorcova hosted guests — two adults and two children.
The fire started during the feast, all the people in the apartment to death poisoned with burning products. Among the most likely causes of the fire — short circuit or careless handling of fire.
It became known later why no one was able to get out of the room. The situation was aggravated by the fact that were in the apartment, the owners locked the front door from the inside with a key, and at the critical moment guests are unable to open it.
“This suggests that the situation is connected with the human factor. People do not care about their life and health”,— said the Deputy mayor of Krasnoyarsk Vladislav Loginov.
The fire area made 40 square meters, in extinguishing the fire was attended by 47 people and 17 units of equipment. SK the Russian Federation on the fact of incident criminal case under part 3 of article 109 of the Russian criminal code (causing death by negligence).
