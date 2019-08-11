A terrible tragedy in the United States: a fire burned to death five children
In the US, five children died in a fire in Erie (Pennsylvania). About it reports CBC News with reference to police.
According to authorities, the fire occurred in a day center Harris Family Day Care. The signal about ignition has arrived in the night of Sunday 1:12 local time.
Firefighters arrived four minutes later, by this time the building was on fire.
In the course of extinguishing was able to save the owner Elaine Harris, which was taken to the hospital. Also survived by two children 12 and 17 years who were able to escape from a burning building onto the roof, and then jump to the ground. Another child was injured in the fire.
In addition, the fire affected neighbour.
It is clarified that the dead children were from 8 months to 7 years.
The reason of ignition becomes clear. It is known that the centre had all the necessary work permits.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in July in Russia near the town of Khabarovsk there was a fire in a tent camp on the territory of the ski complex “Kholdomi”. As a result of fire killed four children.
