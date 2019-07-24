A terrible tragedy on the road: the accident crashed the young player of the Russian team Lokomotiv
In the night from Friday to Saturday, July 19, on the route of Mineral Waters — Kislovodsk, a graduate of the Moscow “Locomotive” Daniel Cleaver got into a terrible car accident, a major car suddenly flew into the oncoming lane and head-collided with a car in which was riding the family of a football player. This writes gazera.ru.
It is reported that the culprit flew into the oncoming lane and caused a head-on collision with a car, which drove 13-year-old, his nine year old sister and parents.
The tragedy occurred at about 22.00. All the victims were rushed to the intensive care unit of the Central regional hospital of Kislovodsk.
It is clarified that the athlete suffered broken legs and skull, and his parents — the ruptures of internal organs, which fell into a coma. Younger sister of the player had to have a craniotomy, doctors are fighting for her life.
Soon, the hospital came, the doctor of Lokomotiv, who has coordinated transportation of the player to Moscow. The young player was sent to the Russian capital by air and is now waiting for surgery.
On the official website of “Locomotive” it is reported that the Boar recorded injuries of the facial skull.
At the same time, one of Daniel’s companions at the Academy of “railway” in his entry on instagram said that he’s got a broken leg and jaw.
In addition, the official statement of the club by reason of the accident was hoped that law enforcement agencies will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and the perpetrator of the accident “will be punished under the current legislation”. According to article 264 of the Russian Criminal code “Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles” if the result of a car accident victim’s health had suffered heavy damage, the culprit could go to jail for three years.
If it is proved that triggered the collision the driver was drunk, then he might get seven years in prison.
The press service of traffic police of the Stavropol territory reported that not yet figured out the exact reason why a large car jumped into the oncoming lane. Sitting behind the wheel is a “violator of traffic regulations” and examination revealed no signs of intoxication.
