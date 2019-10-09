A terrorist attack in Germany: the suspect was filming the video, replicating the arrow from the Christchurch…
Wednesday, October 9, in the city of Halle (Saxony-Anhalt), two unidentified men opened fire near the Jewish cemetery and synagogues. The attack came a day the most important Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. In the synagogue there were many believers. I started to panic. People rushed to the exit, there was a stampede. Several people were injured.
Meanwhile, one of the shooters went down the street toward the institution where they sell kebabs. Witnesses said that he was dressed in clothes similar to military uniforms. On the head the man was wearing a helmet, to which he attached the video camera. Apparently, he was filming. This gives reason to believe that the shooter copied the actions of Aussie Brenton Tarrant, which is 15 March 2019 staged a massacre in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. The terrorist shot the faithful near the two mosques. Then killed about 50 people. Tarrant shot the events, laying out their video in real time on the Internet.
Arrows in Galle fired several shots at the visitors cabanas. He also threw a grenade inside the restaurant, but she, fortunately, did not explode. As it turned out, before he shot dead on the sidewalk man.
Near the synagogue and a woman was killed. Authorities have confirmed the deaths of these two people.
All the eyewitnesses say there were two shooters. They used automatic weapons. In addition, they had something like a grenade launcher or a large rocket launcher.
The TV station MDR has published a video of Galle, where a man in camouflage clothing with a gun out of the car in the street and starts shooting around. On this record it is possible to consider the registration number of the vehicle. American TV channel CNN claimed, citing its sources in law enforcement bodies of Germany, which is a gray Volkswagen Golf, was in the city of Euskrichen, the Federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The town is situated approximately 430 kilometers from Galle. There is reason to believe that the suspects stole a car and drove to Saxony-Anhalt.
The arrow disappeared. After approximately 15 minutes after the attack in Galle gunshots sounded in the street is located 15 kilometers to the East of the city of Landsberg. The suspects tried to escape. It is not yet clear under what circumstances, but one of them, the police allegedly detained. His name is not called.
Second shooter dropped the Volkswagen Golf and stole another car in Queis (approximately 14 kilometers from Galle). However, he injured two people. This was announced by the mayor of the city of Anna Werner. Police are still searching for at least one suspect.
There is information that was conducted a special operation in the small village of Widdersdorf, which is 14 kilometres East of Galle. This was reported by the TV channel n-tv.
In connection with the events in Halle made by the foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Wt. On his Twitter page, he wrote: “This attack struck the Germans in the heart. We must all fight anti-Semitism in our country”.
The Independent newspaper confirms that one of the shooters in Galle led the video footage in real time. He posted a video on Twitch. Thus prefaced his show-Semitic statements about the Holocaust, the Jews and immigration. He spoke in English.
The record begins with his argument about the falling birth rates in Western countries, the danger of mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East. The man blames the feminists and the Jews. The shooting, he led from the interior of the car. He also copied the Tarrant.
This person called once the “anon” and emphasized that denies the Holocaust.
In Galle arrived anti-terrorist police unit GSG9. The investigation was taken over by the Federal Prosecutor’s office, which always runs the business, connected with terrorism.
In Halle and other German cities strengthened the protection of the synagogues. It is suspected that the wanted headed to Leipzig or Dresden.
. There is reason to believe the incident a terrorist attack. So say all the leading Newspapers of Germany.
