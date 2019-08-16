A third of Americans no longer visit public places for fear of shootings
The results of a new survey conducted by the American psychological Association (APA) and Harris Poll suggests that a third of adult Americans avoid visits to certain places or activities because of fear of mass shootings.
The survey, published shortly after the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, claimed the lives of 31 people in one weekend, showed that the vast majority of adult Americans — 79 percent — experience some amount of stress associated with mass executions, writes Time.
A third of respondents stated that their fear of executions is so great that they avoid visiting certain places or events, almost a quarter admitted that to some extent have changed their lives because of fear of mass shootings.
Public events, shopping malls, schools and movie theaters topped the list of places, which often causes Americans fear because of possible mass executions. In recent mass shootings in the US occurred in each of these places. Only this year they occurred in a Bank, College, warehouse, municipal center, at the culinary festival in Walmart and in the center of the city.
Almost a third of adults are Hispanic, compared with 15% of white adults said that they experience stress because of the mass executions “often or constantly”. 60% of black Americans, 50% Hispanics, and 41% of white Americans said they do not rule out that they or someone they know becomes a victim of such violence.
Women more often than men, experiencing stress due to mass shootings (85% vs 71%); 62% of parents said that they “live in fear” that their children could be victims of a mass shooting. Previous studies by the APA indicate that the feeling is mutual.
Just as at the beginning of August in the US in 2019 occurred on 8 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 62 people. It is believed mass shooting in a public place, which killed three or more people.
