A thunderstorm broke out and was raging tornado to the West and South of the United States was struck by a powerful storm
Severe storms caused tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain in some areas of the Midwest and South, caused considerable property damage but nobody died. About it writes USA Today.
A tornado was spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa, on Saturday, March 28, in the area broke out of the storm. Strong winds and possible tornadoes were also reported in Indiana.
The national weather service said it still assesses the damage and determines the strength of a tornado. Among the places affected was the Mall in Jonesboro (ar), and a house in the northeast community of Iowa in Olivine.
In Jonesboro most of the shops were closed due to problems with the coronavirus, which helped to minimize the number of injuries from tornadoes.
“In this case, (Saturday) there were 18 wounded and two were hospitalized. Thank God, no casualties,” — said the judge of the County of Craighead Marvin day.
Dey did not report on the condition of the two hospitalized, but said the injuries are not life threatening.
Municipal airport Jonesboro and the company Busch Agricultural Resources were also severely affected. Due to a tornado also derailed a train company Union Pacific railroad.
The representative of the railway company Amanda Treiber said that went off the rails 112 cars, releasing undisclosed flammable liquid and dye, which are not dangerous. Triber said that the crew of the train were not injured. Workers cleared the site, and the train resumed movement around 09:00 on Sunday, March 29.
The territory from the shopping centre to the East for Jonesboro municipal airport was closed. According to Deya, the community was under curfew. In Jonesboro, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) Northwest of Memphis (tn), is home to about 75,000 people.
In Olivine (ia), a tornado tore part of the wall 12-apartment house and damaged the siding of another building. Police said that no notification of serious injuries have been reported.
Oelwein is a city with a population of about 6,000 people, which is about 140 miles (225 km) North-East of the state capital des Moines.
In Northern Illinois the tornado that raged in rural ogle County, near the town of Oregon, was on the ground for about 10 minutes, according to meteorologist National weather service Gino IZZI. About injuries was not reported.
