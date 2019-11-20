A time traveler: Greta Thunberg found in the photo 120 years ago
Proponents of theories about the paranormal and mysterious phenomena came to the conclusion that the famous Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg — traveler in time.
In the archives of the University of Washington has discovered the photograph on the left shows a teenage girl that looks like an exact copy of the 16-year-old Greta. According to British newspaper The Sun, the photo was taken in the canadian Yukon around 1898.
“She’s a time traveler that came to us with a warning about the future. It’s the only explanation”, “the same person. That’s scary!”, “Amazing similarities,” wrote commentators in the social network Twitter about the twin, Greta.
Ecoactivity Thunberg, who comes from an acting family, became famous after the age of 15 began to protest near the building of the Swedish Parliament, calling for immediate action to combat climate change. The girl, speaking in the UN even predicted the Nobel peace prize, although she never got. But she has many other awards. In 2019 at home in Sweden, she was proclaimed “Woman of the year”. The American magazine Time in 2018 called her among the most influential teenagers in the world, and in 2019, the year — among the 100 most influential people in the world. In October 2019 it also made the list of “100 influential and inspiring women 2019,” according to Bi-bi-si.
