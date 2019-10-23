A top propagandist for Putin’s got a funny caricature of citizenship of the EU
The network has created another cartoon with Russian promoter Vladimir Solovyov, who is actively trying to become a citizen of the European Union.
Work published by the artist Andrei Petrenko.
“I take out wide leg duplicate priceless cargo. Read, envy, I the nightingales — Lord, I nenavisnye, the European Union,” signed the author of their work.
According to media reports, Solovyev wants to become a citizen of Italy. For this reason the priest was an immigrant from Russia who lives in Italy, has created an electronic petition calling not to give the promoter of the citizenship of this country.
Interestingly, he actively Solovyov criticizes EU sanctions, which the organization has imposed against Russia. At the same time, he has managed to obtain a residence permit in Italy.