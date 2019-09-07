A top Russian official was embarrassing for the important event
Thursday, September 5, during the plenary session of the Eastern economic forum in Vladivostok in the presence of many international partners of Russia fell asleep the head of “RUSNANO” Anatoly Chubais.
About it reports channel Life Shot in the Telegram.
It was also published video with the sleeping Russian official. The authors of the video using the installation “finished” dreams Chubais with lasers and barbecue.
“Nanotechnologies are born in sleep”, joked the authors.
It should be noted that also in the forum was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of India Narendra modi, Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad and the President of Mongolia, Khaltmagiin Battulga.
Chubais has been asleep for it is the speech of the Indian Prime Minister. Some members of the international delegations are also visible in the video.