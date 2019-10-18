A touching act of the outgoing retired pilot gave his badge to a boy with down syndrome
Last flight of captain Joe Weiss from American Airlines was special not only for the outgoing retired civil aviation pilot. He became memorable for some of its passengers, in particular of a little boy with down syndrome and his mother.
When time captain veis in the air came to an end, he passed on his distinctive sign with the wings of the two-year kid with down syndrome, which made its first flight, writes the People. Already on earth the boy was able to “steer” the plane, placing him at the helm in the hands of the mother.
2 Oct while piloting a plane flying to Miami, the wife of Weiss, Wendy, who was also on Board learned that two year old boy Ki Klitenic sitting next to her for the first time travel by plane.
“My last trip was special for many reasons, — I wrote to Joe at Facebook. Because for me it was the last, and for a boy first, we decided to make it special.”
Weiss invited Key and his mother in the cockpit, where he was handed over the emblem with wings baby. He smiled and said in the language Zastava “thank you.
“I’ll remember that always,” admitted Joe.
Mother Kee, Sarah Tamar Klitenic, the act of the captain touched.
“What he did is amazing. Everything was very good, ‘ said the woman. She and her son were returning to Florida after a vacation in Madrid, where he is vacationing with his family.
“Given the current negativity in the world, it is nice when people do these incredible things,” said the boy’s mother.
“We, the employees of American, truly touched by the actions of the captain Joseph Weiss. Captain Weiss, who began working with American in March 1985, always loved to chat with their passengers,” — said in a statement, American Airlines.
“We are all proud of captain Weiss. In retirement we wish him all the best. Look forward to welcoming Key for future flights on American with his wings”, they added.