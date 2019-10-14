A touching reunion of two old friends: a guy found his lost dog
Mike and Jack were real best friends. The first just didn’t know anyone who would be more loyal than a beautiful husky named Jack. They were so inseparable that do not depart from each other, but one day while walking, Jack suddenly broke and ran for the car, and then… just disappeared.
Mike was very sad, but did not lose hope that will again meet the other. And so it was.
Four years after this story, the phone suddenly rang. Turned out he was Mike employee of the animal shelter who found Jack. Information about the host was able to learn a microchip, and immediately notified the man.
How Mike was happy! The next day he rushed to the shelter, where a meeting was held.
What she was touching.
Now the friends are together again and never part. We wish them never to be lost!