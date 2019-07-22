A touching story about a cat trying to take care of the discarded child
Surprisingly, this cat is baby’s best mom than the biological.
It happened two years ago. Faith Ivanin, being at home, suddenly heard the baby crying from the entrance. At first the woman thought that the child of a neighbor, but he was still silent. Then Faith went out to check what happened and found that the crying came out of the box-couches set up for a homeless cat named Masha.
The cat tried to warm and soothe the baby, licking it and Murcia.
Mary was pregnant with their own children and leave others, being a truly wonderful mother.
Faith pulled the baby out of the box and, cradling them in his hands, called police and an ambulance. Surprisingly, the cat was trying to help the kid, afraid to let him go. She even wanted to go to the hospital with him, asking in an ambulance.
The boy was named Joe and soon found him worthy parents. Also found were the real mother of the child. Her case was sent to court.
And Masha, the heroine of this story, soon gave birth to beautiful kittens, which were able to attach in good hands. The cat now lives with the occupants of the house, where they found the child, she has become a real favorite of not only new owners, but the entire city.