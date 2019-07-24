A tough opponent of the Kremlin: who is the new Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson (photo)
Wednesday, July 24, Queen Elizabeth II has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa may. After this, Her Majesty met with the new leader of the conservatives Boris Johnson and instructed him to form a new government.
A day earlier, the former mayor of London, former Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Boris Johnson has held the post of leader of the tories. Voted for by two thirds of party members. His opponent was the incumbent foreign Minister Jeremy hunt. According to British media reports, in the new Cabinet hunt tipped the portfolio of Minister of defense.
A major reshuffle in the government is inevitable. With Johnson did not want to work several Ministers. In particular, immediately resigned justice Minister of great Britain David GOK, Minister of Finance Philip Hammond, the Minister for business Greg Clark, the Minister for international development, Rory Stewart, first Deputy foreign Minister Alan Duncan.
Johnson, speaking on July 23, after he was declared the new leader, proclaimed its program in the near future. He called her a short DUDE. Translated into Russian language it is a slang word meaning “Man”. Witty, I agree. The British media immediately picked up Johnson’s statement and turned it into a short trenchant the slogan of the new Prime Minister: “Dude or Die!”. The translation is simple: “Dude or die!”, that is, either be a man or get off this post!
Actually DUDE — it’s an acronym, coined by Johnson on the go. Each of the four letters represents one of four points of its programme. Here they are: exercise Brexit, to unite the country, to defeat the leader of the labour party Jeremy Corbyn, charge of Britain’s energy.
Against the last three paragraphs, none of the conservatives did not object. Moreover, all tories agree with them. And only the first paragraph is rejection and criticism. Johnson promises that the UK will leave the EU October 31, 2019 and not a day later. He strongly emphasizes that it is not intended to ask Brussels for a continuance. Johnson believes that even “divorce” without any agreement for the British better than to stay in the EU or continue to pay Brussels billions of euros waiting for a chance that the EU leadership will reconsider some of the clauses of the contract signed by Theresa may, but three times rejected by the British Parliament.
Left the government politicians believe the opposite. They believe that hard Brexit will result in the collapse of the British economy. According to conservative estimates, this option would cost Britain about 30 billion euros of loss every year!
Johnson hopes that after leaving the EU he will be able quickly to conclude a favorable bilateral trade agreements with a number of leading countries, primarily with the United States. The Treaty repeatedly said the American President Donald trump, who calls Johnson a friend.
Opponents hard Brexit seriously thinking about how to refer to Elizabeth II to intervene in the political process. They intend to bring to a vote in the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament) the question of the “inferior appeal to Her Majesty”. The Queen, as head of state itself may officially ask the EU to give Britain another postponement for Brexit.
Formally, Elizabeth II is the sovereign head of state, and has the full right to make political decisions. But she’s right, never, for all 67 years of his stay on the throne, did not use. And to her in the twentieth century, the British monarch has intervened in politics only once. It was Elizabeth’s grandfather George V, who in 1931 in the face of severe economic and political crisis has pushed the major parties to the creation of a national unity government.
Who is the new Prime Minister of Britain?
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born on 14 June 1964 in new York. His parents are English, although the family has Turkish and Russian roots. Over time, the long name was reduced to just Boris. The boy’s father, Stanley Johnson got the post in one of the structures of the European Union, and the family moved to Brussels. Boris’s mother, Charlotte Johnson was an artist. Brussels acted to it negatively. Says the younger sister of Boris, Rachel, the mother was in depression, and the father placed her in a psychiatric clinic. Raising four children (with Boris in addition to Rachel have another sister and brother) engaged primarily governess.
As some foes Johnson, the mother laid the Foundation of the negative attitude of Boris to the European Union. He is a staunch eurosceptic and criticizes Brussels for many years. That’s why Johnson vehemently supported Brexit.
Boris received an excellent education. He first studied at a private luxury Eton College, which he graduated from a well-known British policy. He then studied archaeology at Oxford. Johnson is fluent in several foreign languages, particularly French and Italian. Well spoken helped him to make a career as a journalist after graduation. Boris worked in a number of British publications including The Times newspaper. However, already then revealed one its not a very good trait. Witticism Johnson sometimes ready to give their imagination for the truth. From The Times he was fired with the scandal, because in one of my articles attributed to Boris, Professor of history (incidentally, my godfather) invented a quote.
In politics Johnson came in 2001. Then he was first elected member of the house of Commons from Oxfordshire. Were represented in the Parliament Conservative party over the next seven years.
In 2004, Boris became the shadow government of the conservatives, received the portfolio of Minister of culture. However, the love affair led to a scandal — wife kicked Johnson out the door. And party colleagues politely asked him to step out of the shadow Cabinet.
Love Affairs Johnson is a different story. Officially, he was married twice. First wife of Boris was his girlfriend at Oxford Allegra Mostyn-Owen. They were married in 1987. Six years later, Allegra had divorced her husband, convict him of treason. After just 12 days after the divorce, Johnson married his mistress, the journalist Marina Weller. They had four children — two daughters and two sons.
And here in 2004 in the perfect family came first scandal. It turned out that Boris has a love affair with the journalist Petronella Wyatt. The affair at the time lasted four years. Marina kicked her husband. Petronella later admitted that twice became pregnant from Boris. Once she had a miscarriage. The second time she had an abortion.
Johnson broke up with his mistress and was forgiven. But not immediately. Reconciliation with Marina took place in 2008, when Boris decided to run for mayor of London. He needed the image of a perfect family man. Weller agreed to take the wife walking back.
However, in 2009, Boris was born an illegitimate daughter. It turned out that he brought a new mistress. It was art historian Helen McIntyre. About the affair and the child became known in 2010. And again Johnson was forced to collect the bags. However, the wife, and this time forgave him after some time.
After mayor of London for two terms, Boris became Minister of foreign Affairs in the government of Theresa may. It seemed that a new job had to do it carefully. But this did not happen. Became aware of the affair Johnson journalist Anna Fazackerley. Paparazzi caught the Minister, when he came out of the London apartment of Anna.
Carrie Symonds
Obviously, Marina Weller tired to forgive spouse. And even his political career it no longer mattered. And their children have grown up. Johnson was again expelled from the house. With Fazakerly he broke up, but to put up with his wife any more did not try. Shortly after the argument with Anna, Boris started a new novel. He now lives with Carrie Symonds.
House, which recently acquired Johnson in London
In the midst of struggle for an armchair of the Prime Minister at the address where he lived at the time, Symonds, who called the police. Did neighbors. They heard a loud female scream. The police entered the apartment and heard the story of a quarrel between Carrie and Boris. The reason for high-profile showdown was the wine, which Johnson accidentally spilled on the favorite couch Symonds.
The interior of the house
The case eventually ended with reconciliation, but the landlord offered the tenants to move out. And now, on July 24, it became known that Johnson bought a house in the old Victorian for $ 1.6 million. Live in it would be, obviously, Carrie, because the status of the lover and even girlfriend does not allow her to live in the residence of the British Prime Ministers at Downing street, 10. The Johnson tradition goes on to live there.
The new Prime Minister of great Britain calls himself a staunch Russophile, appealing thus to his Russian roots. Even in the midst of the scandal around the poisoning of Sergey and Yulia Skrobala Johnson argued that the responsibility rests not only with Russians and Russia, and the Kremlin. And different things, he stressed. Insisting on tough sanctions against Russia, the new head of the British government hopes that London and Moscow will be able to build relationships, but it will happen only after the Kremlin changes its policy in Ukraine and Syria.
