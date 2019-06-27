A tourist from California died in the Bahamas after shark attack
21-year-old woman from TORRANCE, California, was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas.
The death of Jordan Lindsey, a student of Loyola Marymount University (LMU), confirmed to reporters by her father, says NBC Los Angeles.
“Her name is Jordan Lindsay … we already miss her very much. She was so caring. She loved all animals. The irony is that she died from a shark attack,” said Michael Lindsey.
He said that Jordan was born and raised in TORRANCE, where she graduated from high school.
She was a devoted defender of animals, and moved to the University of Loyola Marymount College Santa Monica, said in the LMU, where I plan to install a memorial plaque in memory of Lindsay.
The attack occurred very quickly, when Jordan and her mother, Cami, Lindsey, was pre-arranged. The girl’s mother did everything possible to deliver a wounded daughter on the shore, but the 21-year-old woman lost too much blood, so her life was saved.
The Royal Bahamas police force confirmed that a shark attack “led to the death of an American tourist”.
“Preliminary information indicates that an adult female was swimming with a mask near Rose island when she was attacked by a shark. The woman was taken ashore and sent to hospital, where doctors pronounced her death,” reads a police statement. The Ministry clarified that the attack happened at about 14:00 on June 26. The investigation continues.
The Ministry of tourism and aviation of the Bahamas expressed its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims”. The Ministry also issued precautionary recommendations to the public in connection with the incident.
The family has organized a fundraiser on the GoFundMe portal for payment of cost of transportation of the body and the funeral of Jordan.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- This is the second death of an American tourist from a shark attack in the last month. In late may, the 65-year-old California resident died after a shark attack in Hawaii.
- In addition, frequent attack of predators on people on the beaches of North Carolina, in June, there were recorded three.
- In mid-June, 19-year-old boy bitten by shark at ocean Isle, when he was surfing. Earlier this month, 17-year-old girl is left without most of the feet at Fort Macon in the attack.
- Last was the shark attack on 8-year-old boy, died on Sunday, June 16, on Bald Head Island, 40 miles South of Wilmington. The child was taken to the hospital by ferry. According to forecasts, it needs to fully recover after injury.