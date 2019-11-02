A tourist from Canada is looking for lovers who accidentally took a picture
Students were photographed on the background of the Trevi fountain in Rome and suddenly he fixed a romantic rendezvous unfamiliar guy and a girl.
When Alicia savard-will from Quebec and a friend noticed the kissing couple, they tried not to photograph them, choosing the angles, where the lovers are seen. But the young people still hit the shot.
Later, browsing through the pictures, a tourist saw the background to a passionate kiss of a couple. It turns out the guy gave the girl a ring asking you to marry him.
Photo Alicia seemed so touching that the student decided to find heroes. “That was very nice. I hope to be able to find them, because the lovers can appreciate these memorable images,” he told Alicia.