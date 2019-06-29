A tourist went for a swim in the pool on the Spanish resort and died
The inhabitant of great Britain, who went during their vacation on the Spanish resort of Costa Blanca, decided to take a dip in the pool. During water treatment, the woman became ill, and she died, the newspaper reports .
The incident occurred on June 28. The 36-year-old Brit, whose name is not made public, the pool started having seizures. Arrived at the doctors for 45 minutes doing CPR, but it was not successful.
The results of the examination are not ready yet. Experts suggest that the woman died from an attack of epilepsy.
Prior to this it was reported the death of 11-year-old girl from Russia after a dip in the hotel pool in Turkey. First the tourists got dizzy, and then she lost consciousness.