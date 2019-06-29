A tourist went for a swim in the pool on the Spanish resort and died

| June 29, 2019 | News | No Comments

Туристка искупалась в бассейне на испанском курорте и умерла

The inhabitant of great Britain, who went during their vacation on the Spanish resort of Costa Blanca, decided to take a dip in the pool. During water treatment, the woman became ill, and she died, the newspaper reports .

The incident occurred on June 28. The 36-year-old Brit, whose name is not made public, the pool started having seizures. Arrived at the doctors for 45 minutes doing CPR, but it was not successful.

The results of the examination are not ready yet. Experts suggest that the woman died from an attack of epilepsy.

Prior to this it was reported the death of 11-year-old girl from Russia after a dip in the hotel pool in Turkey. First the tourists got dizzy, and then she lost consciousness.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.