A tragedy in Kentucky: a man was in the hospital for the birth of their twins, and on the way home he was shot
Male from Louisville (Kentucky), who went from the hospital where his wife recently gave birth to twins, came under fire and now to be on life support. Doctors doubt he will survive, writes Fox News.
The newly minted 20-year-old father Tyreese Garvin, who was present at the birth of his children, walked out of the hospital and was fired by teenagers.
Garvin was taken to the same hospital where his children were born. The man was discovered numerous gunshot wounds throughout the body. The family reported that despite all efforts of doctors, recovery Tyreese Garvin is impossible.
“He was very excited about the fact that he became a father. But now the children will never know it, it’s very sad,” — said the grandmother of Garvin. In the next day the family plans to remove my father from life support, but before that they want to bring him to the twins that he at least so he stayed with the children.
Louisville police arrested three teenagers aged 14 to 17 years associated with shooting. Their names were not released because they are minors.
At a press conference, Lieutenant Emily McKinley told about the frequent cases of fire vehicles and related motor vehicle thefts committed by teenagers over the past few weeks in the city.