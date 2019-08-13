A tragic case in the United States: a man discovered that his penis turns into bone
In the United States in early August, the doctors are faced with a unique case when a man found a bone in the penis. This writes the Yandex news.
Specified 63-year-old man awkwardly fell on the street in new York city in the Bronx and with a suspected broken femur was sent by Ambulance to the hospital. There he made the standard x-rays of the hip area and suddenly saw in the picture of the bone in the area of the penis. From the opening I was in shock and the doctors and the patient, he did not know about it. Moreover, the man was so terrified that soon he simply ran away from the hospital, leaving their contacts and not paying attention to the voices of the nurses who asked him to stay in the house.
The bone in the area of his penis, according to a report in the journal “Urology Case Reports”, reminded bloom of calcium (calcification) and the RAID was over the entire length of the penis. In all probability the patient had the so-called ossification () — development of bone from connective tissue.
According to the doctor Georges El Hasbani of Beirut, a similar ossification of the penis is a very rare anomaly.
“Penile ossification is mentioned in only 40 medical records in history and is largely a consequence of the flow of Peyronie’s disease (curvature of the penis due to fibrous plaques). Due to the accumulation of calcium salts in combination with other diseases as, for example, kidney disease, the tissue of the penis can ossify”, — he said.
I agree with Hasbani and urologist Richard Winnie from Birmingham and also considers this extreme case of Peyronie’s disease: “the description could be the penis, clad in “armor” made of bones, but these bone plaques located under the skin, although quite tangible and solid to the touch. Because of this, the patient from new York, or already have, or soon will be limitations in increasing erections and likely curvature”.
