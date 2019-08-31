A truck loaded with beer rolled over and gave the citizens: the “treasure” was carried away in bags
In the Paraguayan city Curuguaty overturned truck which was carrying tens of thousands of cases of beer. It is reported ABC Color.
Taking advantage of the incident, local residents have appropriated about 30 thousand cans of alcoholic drink, someone took “gold” in enormous sacks. Among witnesses at the time of the theft even had a quarrel.
As noted, the truck overturned because the driver could not regain control when driving over the bridge. As a result of accident nobody suffered, the transported products also remained unharmed.