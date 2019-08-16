A true hero: 12-year-old rescued boy locked in a hot car baby
12-year-old boy from Oklahoma was recognized as a hero after he saved a 2 year old child locked in a parked car in the heat.
Ben Theriault in an attempt to save the kid broke the window of the car, and a Luggage strap that was found in the car of his mother, writes the New York Post.
“I started beating on the side window, it didn’t break, but it was pretty badly damaged,” he said.
“I threw the strap over his shoulder and hit right in the center of the glass. Then I hit him a couple more times, and then climbed onto the windshield. I started hitting it with his foot, it was badly cracked. Then a lady gave me a hanger and picked up the hook windshield and pulled him out. And then I opened the car,” said Theriault.
According to police, the Tulsa, the heat index on August 13, when the incident occurred, was 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).
The investigators found that the child’s mother at that time was shopping. She was fined $ 250.
According to mother, it was an accident because she thought another adult was watching the child while she was in the store. However, the fact that a car with a child inside were not working and were locked, convinced the police to the implausibility of her story. This led to a fine in accordance with state law called “don’t forget me”.
The woman was not arrested, because the 2-year-old boy was seriously injured, and the police did not have strong enough grounds for initiation of proceedings about an unattended child.