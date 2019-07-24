A true patriot: the Russian propagandist Soloviev is entitled to reside in Italy to pay…
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his Foundation to fight corruption brought new evidence that the propagandist Putin Vladimir Solovyov, with two villas in Italy, is a resident of this country and pay taxes not in the budget of Russia, for which he so zealously campaigning on TV and in Italian.
Information on the availability of real estate Solovyov in the area of lake Como and its obligations to the authorities of the commune leads the Italian edition of the Insider.
Navalny published a scanned copy of the document presenter Vladimir Solovyov on the right to stay in Italy. “Permesso di soggiorno” (residence permit) renewed and is valid, and its presence known to the Russian migration service.
The Insider writes that Soloviev meets all the criteria of the Italian legislation.
He has a stable income from sources not related to hired work in a fairly large size (the minimum established by law for one person — about 31 thousand euros per year).
To obtain this residence permit the applicant must present to the Italian immigration authorities proof of such income. The availability of housing in Italy is also a requirement (necessary, but not sufficient), but it’s housing under the law may not be owned, and in residential tenancies (rent).
The requirements on the residence within a certain period, the law does not contain, but you cannot leave the country for a period equal to or exceeding 6 consecutive months, otherwise, the renewal permit may be denied. That is, at least every six months Solovyov should appear in Italy.
If a person has registration at the place of residence that has been valid for at least 183 days in a year, he recognized a tax resident of Italy, even if physically located on its territory for a lesser period of time.
The Fund Navalny found out that Soloviev was among the living in Italy since January 2009. All the while, he is still a resident and pays taxes in the budget of this country.
“Convention between Russia and Italy on elimination of double taxation imposes a different regime of taxation different types of income. If you follow the law, Solov’ev could not declare the income from wage work in Russia — they do not meet the criteria of admissibility for this type of residence permit. Rather, it is income from business ownership or income from the enterprise (including SP). In the first case, he must declare the income in Italy and there is to pay the difference between the tax paid in the Russian Federation, and the tax assessed according to the Italian rates (if difference is positive). In the second case, the income declared and taxed only in Russia”, -writes the edition.
To take all of them in rented accommodation, according to him, it would be too expensive, and at the time of purchase of the Villa it was cheaper than real estate on Rublevsky highway in Moscow suburbs.
Recall that Solov’ev is one of the most in demand in the Russian Federation television propagandists. He has interviewed Putin and other high-ranking characters. Solovyov does show emotionally compelling, successfully completing the Kremlin a task to convince millions of viewers that Russia — a great state, the likes of which simply do not, and the West — rots and rages, because there is nothing with this superpower can not do. To this end, the broadcaster whenever brazenly and cynically garbles, garbles, distorts the facts and openly manipulates the audience.
