A U.S. Senate Committee has approved sanctions against the “Nord stream-2”
The international Affairs Committee of the U.S. Senate voted for sanctions against the “Nord stream-2”. In support made by 20 members of the Committee, against — two.
The bill was drafted by Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democrat gene Shahin, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
He suggests a ban on entry into U.S. and freezing under the jurisdiction of the U.S. assets of any persons who are involved in “the sale, rental, providing or facilitating the provision of” vessels for placement in the sea of Russian pipelines at a depth of 30 meters and more.
Shahin noted that these measures will affect only the Swiss company Allseas Group SA and Italy’s Saipem SpA.
I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the Congress of the United States of America agreed upon a law to impose sanctions against companies associated with the construction of the Russian pipeline “Nord stream-2”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter