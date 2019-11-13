A Ukrainian court has released from-under guards of the organizer of the assassination of Russian journalist Babchenko (PHOTO)

The Kyiv appeal court on Wednesday freed from the prison of businessman Boris Hermann, convicted of organizing the assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko. Thereby the court has satisfied the appeal of lawyers of Herman, reports “Interfax-Ukraine” with reference to press Secretary of the Prosecutor of Kyiv region Mariana Gayowsky.

According to her, informed Herman appealed to the court Irpin with a request to release him from punishment for health reasons, but the court denied him. He has since filed an appeal, which the appellate court granted.

Thus a press-the Secretary noted that while it is not clear whether the Prosecutor’s office to submit the cassation on this decision, as the court announced on Wednesday, only the operative part of the decision.

The evening of may 29 at first the media, then the government of Ukraine reported that the Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who from 2017 works on the ATR TV channel in Kiev, allegedly shot and killed in the stairwell of his house in Kiev. The next day the head of the SBU said that the information about the “murder” Babchenko was part of a special operation of the Ukrainian security forces to prevent the assassination of a journalist. He Babchenko came to the crowd for a briefing to the media, to dispel all doubts.

On the same day it became known about arrest of the alleged organizer of the assassination attempt on Babchenko – Boris Hermann, who suggested his friend, the participant of anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in the Donbass Alexey Tsymbalyuk 30 thousand dollars for the murder of a journalist. The contractor was transferred to half of this amount. Herman allegedly acted at the behest of the Russian special services.

In addition, Herman after his arrest announced plans to eliminate 30 people in Ukraine. Later, the Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko said that the special operation with Babchenko a consequence learned about 47 potential victims of the Russian security services.

September 1, 2018, the head of the security Service of Ukraine Vasily Gritsak has informed that the Goloseevsky district court of Kiev sentenced Herman to 4.5 years of imprisonment. He said that Herman made a deal with the investigation and admitted his guilt.

In early November of this year it became known that Babchenko had even left the country, disillusioned with the new authorities. “I’m not going to put myself on the experiments. When in a country at war choose a head of state the clown, then I think a good way out of this situation is not so much. Bet on yourself and your family experiments where all this may lead, I, frankly, already tired. So I’d rather stand behind the fence on the sidelines and see how this will end,” – said the journalist.

According to Arkady Babchenko, Ukraine is pursuing a policy of actual “surrender to the aggressor,” and this will lead to the “surrender of sovereignty”. The fact that Ukraine has gone down the wrong path, the disgraced Russian journalist blames the “idiot box”.