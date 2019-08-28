A Ukrainian court has released journalist Wyszynski under the personal guarantee (PHOTO)

Loading...

A court in Kyiv has changed the measure of restraint editor-in-chief of Agency “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky from arrest to release under a personal guarantee, reports TASS. Thus, the court satisfied the petition of protection. After that Wyszynski was released from custody in the courtroom.

According to the decision of the judges, the journalist must appear in court, refrain from communicating with witnesses in the criminal case to notify the court about change of the place of residence and work. Vyshinsky agreed to implement these commitments by signing the relevant document. However, the passport of a journalist still remain in the Prosecutor’s office. The defense intends to request the return of the document.

The Prosecutor said he was not against change of a preventive measure and believes that personal commitment as a measure of restraint will be enough to ensure proper consideration of the case of Vyshinsky. “We believe that the risks that were the basis for the application of remand in custody during pre-trial investigation and in its further extension in the time trial at the moment decreased significantly”, – quotes the words of the Prosecutor, RIA “Novosti”.