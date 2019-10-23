A Ukrainian court stripped Turina suspicion of murder Boronenkov (PHOTO)

Ukrainian court no longer believes that a suspect in the murder in Kyiv in 2017, ex-Deputy of the state Duma of the Russian Federation Denis Boronenkov is criminal authority Vladimir Tyurin, a former civil husband of the widow Boronenkov Maria Maksakova. This was announced on Tuesday the publication “Ukrainian news” with reference to the materials of Kiev Pechersk district court, which overturned the suspicion (dropped the charges) in respect of Vladimir Turina.

Protection Turina filed a motion in court to revoke the suspect, who has been in absentia brought by Ukrainian prosecutors to their client, October 10, 2017. The lawyers of Vladimir Tyurin said that the notice does not contain a proper presentation of factual circumstances of the criminal offence the Commission of which is suspected of their client, including specifying the time and place of its Commission, other relevant circumstances to the legal qualification of the crime. Protection in his petition also claimed a violation of the procedural order of notification of suspicion.

The decision on the removal of suspicions was made in early October, but it became known about it only now, emphasizes the publication. Meanwhile, as of October 22, Vladimir Tyurin was still listed in the database of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine as a person who is wanted.

23 Mar 2017 Denis Voronenkov was killed in the center of Kiev. In October 2017, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine declared that the actual customer of the murder was Vladimir Tyurin, a former civil husband wife Boronenkov, Opera singer Maria Maksakova. The motive for the killing, according to investigators, was both personal and political. The national police of Ukraine declared “controlled by the FSB” crime boss Tyurin wanted.

Involved in the murder are considered by several people. In particular, defendants began Yaroslav Tarasenko and Alexander Moose, which is charged with the murder and complicity in the crime. The Prosecutor’s office was charged with organizing and committing the murder Boronenkov citizens of Ukraine Yuriy Vasilenko and Jaroslaw Levenets, who are in search of.

Tyurin (Tyurik, ture, dad, the Projectionist) is considered one of the leaders of “brotherly” organized criminal groups and the so-called “Russian mafia”, which the Spanish law enforcement agencies for more than ten years under investigation. Kingpin Tyurin, according to the media, was part of the entourage who was killed in 2013 in Moscow of the “king of Russian mafia” Aslan Usoyan (Ded Hassan).

Maksakova for several years was a civil wife of Turina. In late 2011, she became the Deputy of the state Duma from the party “United Russia”. The press wrote that Tyurin has helped his lover to enter the Parliament. They have two children – son Ilya and daughter Ludmila.

“Brotherly” OPG controlled aluminum industry and energy in Bratsk. In 2010, Tyurin was detained by FSB in Moscow, after which the authorities announced that a Russian passport is fake (after the collapse of the USSR, Tyurin lived in Kazakhstan, where he obtained citizenship). Two years later, the Spaniards tried to extradite Tyurik, but was refused. This time the Russian passport of the thief in the law was recognized as valid, and the Russian Constitution prohibits the extradition of Russians in other countries.