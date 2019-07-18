A Ukrainian stole from Microsoft for millions of dollars
25-year-old Ukrainian Volodymyr kvashuk robbed one of the largest transnational companies producing software for Microsoft millions of dollars, writes Letters with reference to MarketWatch.
According to the U.S. attorney’s Office in Seattle, working for seven months in the company tester, kvashuk could give yourself the gift certificates, however, instead of testing sold them on the Internet.
Only Ukrainians had bought the discounts on Microsoft products for $ 10 million. and received to their Bank accounts for another 2.8 million dollars. He was exposed and fired in June 2018, however, was arrested only now, on Tuesday, July 16.
The money man bought, among other things, Tesla for 160 thousand dollars. and the house on the lake for 1.7 million dollars.