A unique method of reading notes: as the Russian opened in the Los Angeles music school
Marina Simkins in 1992 I met in Moscow an American guy and fell in love with him, married and moved to the United States. And in 1998, teacher of singing and piano opened in Los Angeles (CA) private music school. Her story was told to the edition “Now”.
Over the years of teaching she has developed her unique method of reading music that the child learns the first lesson. In addition, Marina has always been important to interest their students, so they usually start very quickly to demonstrate progress.
“The last thing is to devalue the person to point out his mistake and tell him that he is wrong. It absolutely causes them not to play better because they feel they are not smart enough and capable enough. You don’t tell the children that they made a mistake and they did not work. It all gives them a good relationship to music”, — says Marina.
With the beginning of the epidemic of the coronavirus when had to close all children’s institutions, Marina stayed a week without work, like all the worrying about how she will pay the rent. At some point she decided to call students and ask if they would like to try to take music lessons online. The majority liked the idea.
The transition to online learning was not as simple. In addition to the technical part: how to position the camera, adjust video and MIC, Marina had to figure out how to hold the child’s attention.
“When they are at my house, here is the situation — portraits of composers, toys and all sorts of things we improve knowledge. And after all the screen is limited. They are in my house, they see my piano, they see each time. Before them only the face on the screen, and not bear from the cartoon, and teacher,” says Marina.
She decided to use the lessons toys — they “communicate” through the screen with students, attracting their attention.
Partly responsible for the concentration of the child during the online lesson, says Marina, lies with the parents.
“I try to provide the quiet of the house during a lesson that my children are not distracted. While in class, they are forced to concentrate. But at home, where we walk around, something cases, they find it difficult to concentrate,” says the mother of one of pupils.
Modern children for whom new technology is an integral part of life from an early age, without any problems to adapt to a new way of learning.
“Child of the new generation have become accustomed to online communication with friends, with relatives, he was used to, almost everything happens online. It is very well transferred from live to online learning,” says Olga, the mother of one of pupils.
After the situation is resolved with the coronavirus, the majority of parents whose children teaches Marina, expect part of piano lessons to take over the Internet. According to them, this will save you time.
bookmark