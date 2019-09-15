A unique secret of healing
Truly remedy!
Kefir and buckwheat flour will reduce the blood sugar levels, cleanse the intestines and blood vessels, normalizes metabolism and the pancreas.
Prescription remedy to cleanse the blood vessels and intestines: you need one tablespoon of buckwheat mash in a coffee grinder until smooth flour, add the flour in a Cup of yogurt, place in refrigerator. In the morning, half an hour before meals drink a healing agent. The course of treatment – 14 days.